ECP declares 20,000 polling stations sensitive

Firm to educating general public regarding electoral process

Islamabad

Spokesperson of Election Commission of Pakistan Altaf Ahmed has said that ECP was committed to educate the general public regarding electoral process because the maximum participation of people was vital to strengthen the democracy in the country. Talking to media, he said that Election Commission of Pakistan had agreed to extend the polling time by one hour in order to facilitate the general public and ensure the maximum participation of voters.

He said that ECP had given clear directions regarding the implementation of code of conduct. The monitoring teams would report the violation of code of conduct and violators would have to bear the consequences, he added. Altaf said that polling stations were categorized as normal, sensitive, highly sensitive and 20,000 polling stations had been categorized as sensitive by ECP.