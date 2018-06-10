ECP decides against making politicians’ asset declaration public

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan said on Saturday it would not make public details of the assets declared by politicians.

The ECP had published online nomination papers of candidates in the last general elections back in 2013, but it won’t make them public this time.

Sources in the ECP said that parliamentarians elected previously had opposed making the nomination papers and declaration of assets public and did not allow legislation in this regard.

The law provides voters the right to raise objections on the candidates. The decision against disclosing the details would affect transparency of the electoral process.

Back in 2013 there was no law allowing the ECP to disclose candidates’ details, however, the authority made nomination papers public exercising its constitutional powers.

More than 500 contestants from different political and religious parties obtained nomination papers on Thursday from the ECP Lahore chapter while some 30 candidates submitted their papers for the upcoming general elections.

In the first phase, the contestants of different political and religious parties obtained or submitted their nomination papers.