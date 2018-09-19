ECP completes preparation to print ballot papers for by-polls

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed the preparation to print ballot papers for the upcoming by-polls.

Sources in ECP on Wednesday said that the printing process will commence after Youm-e-Ashura — the tenth day of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Polling for 11 constituencies of the National Assembly and 25 constituencies of the provincial assemblies will take place on October 14.

Ballot papers for the by-polls will be printed by the Printing Corporation of Pakistan. Rangers and Frontier Corps will be deployed at the state-owned printing presses, sources said.

A total of 96, 00,000 ballot papers will be printed for 36 constituencies, sources said. For Balochistan and Sindh, 11, 00,000 ballot papers will be printed. Similarly, 17, 00,000 ballot papers will be printed for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 67, 00,000 for Punjab and Islamabad.

Furthermore, the National Security Printing Press will print ballot papers for Balochistan and Sindh, while the printing for Punjab and Islamabad will be done by Post Foundation Printing Press. The Printing Press Corporation will publish ballot papers for KP, sources added.

For the first time, overseas Pakistanis will be able to cast their votes in the by-polls. The registration process for 7,410 overseas voters from 74 countries was completed on September 17.

