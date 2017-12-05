ECP completes preparation for National Voters Day

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the arrangements to celebrate the National Voters’ Day on December 7 across the country.

According to the press releases issued on Tuesday, the main function will be held at the Aiwan-e-Saddar, which will start at 11 am. Hon’ble President Mamnoon Hussein will be chief guest. Hon’ble Chief Election Commissioner, Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza will address the function and highlight the importance of vote.

President Mamnoon Hussain will also address the event on the occasion of National Voters’ Day. It will be a great deal of civil society and civil servants with all the fierce and intelligent people from across the country and from Islamabad. All people have received an invitation from the Election Commission. Banners and streamers have been set up on the highways of Islamabad and are being put in place so that the public can realize the importance of vote and to know about its national responsibility.

Apart from the main function of Islamabad’s Aiwan-e-Saddar, celebrations will also be held in all four provincial head quarters where the Governors of relevant Provinces will be chief guest and all the members of the Election Commission will participate in the main function of four provinces. The Governor will attend the main event in the Governor House’s relevant province and will address the guests. With this, the concerned Hon’ble Members of Election Commission and Provincial Election Commissioners will also address on the importance of vote. These events at provincial level will be held in the Governor House of Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Karachi. It will be attended by the respected, prominent people, civil society and provincial government employees of every province.

7th December shall be celebrated as National Voters’ day at every division and district levels of Pakistan. In all the FATA agencies, this will also be celebrated in a fair manner. Various events and awareness walks have been organized in all the cities, including the respected notables of area, civil society and the media. Banners and posters have been displayed on major highways in all the cities of Pakistan so that the people can be able to estimate the importance of the National Voters’ Day and voting.

Commemoration of this day will highlight the significance of the importance of vote in the public to participate fully in the electoral process of forth coming General Election 2018.

