ECP to complete working on delimitation by May 3, 2018

ISLAMABAD :Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad on Friday said that the commission will complete its working on delimitation by May 3, 2018. Talking to media, the Secretary ECP said that various aspects and requirements of delimitation were discussed in today’s meeting.He said that the commission has sought maps and all relevant data from Statistics Division and provincial governments by January 10, 2018. He added the ECP has constituted five delimitation committees while 45 days have been allocated for proposals of delimitations.He said that the process was delayed due to delay in provision of maps and other relevant material from provinces to ECP. He said that CCT cameras will be installed at all sensitive polling stations during general elections while provincial governments will use resources for installation of security cameras. The secretary said that requirement of staff for review of electoral rolls will be informed by next week. He added the process of review of electoral rolls will be started in first week of January.He said that work will be started formally after signature of the President on delimitation bill. He said that the ECP has already started its preparation for next general elections 2018. He said that an amount of Rs 13 billion has been allocated for this fiscal year for ECP and the ministry of Finance was fully cooperating with the commission.

Orignally published by APP