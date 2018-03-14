ECP centre to receive delimitation objections

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a facilitation centre at ECP Secretariat for submission of objections and facilitating the people regarding the initial delimitation of national and provincial assemblies. According to ECP, five teams have been constituted to receive the objections pertaining to all four provinces, federation and FATA in the office hours. The last date for submission of any objection will be April 3, 2018. Later these objections will be submitted before the commission under the law.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday set up a parliamentary committee of the House to address the reservations of political parties about delimitation of constituencies. Responding to a point of order raised by Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz regarding delimitation of constituencies, the Speaker said the committee would have representation of all the political parties to address the issue promptly.

Ayaz said he would arrange a meeting of the committee with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the addressing the delimitation issue so upcoming general elections could be held as its schedule. Earlier, speaking on a pint of order, Daniyal Aziz alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had violated the constitution and Elections Laws while issuing a notification about the delimitation. He maintained that as per law before issuing the delimitation notification, the ECP was bound to issue guideline but it failed to follow the set procedure.—APP