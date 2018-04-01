ECP centers displaying electoral lists to remain open on holidays

All Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) centres displaying voter lists, information and complaint centres established across Pakistan will remain open today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday).

According to ECP, the decision to keep these centres open on holidays has been taken to facilitate masses and instructions have been issued in this regard, a private news channel reported .

Monitoring teams of the Election Commission will visit various centers established in different districts of the country.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to appoint Judicial Officers of lower courts as District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) for the next general elections.

According to ECP, the Commission has written letters to Registrar High Courts and has asked them to provide lists of District and Sessions Judges, Additional Session Judges, Senior Civil Judges and Civil Judges for the purpose.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmed said that two thousand five hundred and forty-five display centers have been established for the registration and correction of voters lists across the province and FATA. More than one hundred and seventy million voters have been rectified so far, he added. —APP

