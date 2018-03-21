ECP cannot intervene in Parliament’s internal proceedings: Rabbani

PPP leader Raza Rabbani on Tuesday stressed that the ECP could not intervene in the Parliament’s proceedings.

The government and opposition, a day earlier, had voiced their objections over the initial delimitation issued by the ECP. On March 5, the body had issued the initial delimitation of national and provincial assemblies on the basis of the population census carried out late last year.

“There is no question of transgressing into the domain of the Election Commission of Pakistan,” the former Senate chairman said. “But the ECP must have read the terms of reference.”

“I believe that all institutions working in the country should remain within their constitutional limits and not meddle with one another’s constitutional jurisdiction.”

Govt, opposition raise objections to delimitation

A special parliamentary committee, headed by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed and formed to mull over the issue, had rejected the initial draft and said delimitation should be according to voter lists.

Delimitation in various constituencies have not been done in a clockwise fashion starting from the north, the committee had noted.

