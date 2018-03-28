ECP bars independent senators from joining PMLN in Senate

ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected pleas filed by 15 independent senators aimed at joining ranks of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) in the upper house of the Parliament.

Following ECP’s verdict, Senate secretariat has also decided to not allow merger of independent senators with PML-N.

After latest development, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has become largest party in the Senate with 20 members. PML-N has slipped to second spot with 17 members while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is at number third spot with 12 senators.

The number of independent senators stands at 33.

It is pertinent here to mention that PMLN-backed 15 members had decided to join treasury benches in upper house of the parliament.

Orignally published by INP