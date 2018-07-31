ECP asks winning candidates to submit election expenses

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the winning candidates to submit their election expenses to concerned Returning Officers till August 4 for issuing of official notification. ‘The ECP had invited the attention of returned candidates to the provision of 98 (3) of the Election Act 2017 which inter alia provides that every returned candidate shall, within ten days from the poll of an election, submit a return of the election expenses under section 134 and the commission shall not notify in the official gazette the result of a returned candidate who fails to submit his/her return of election expenses’ said a notification of ECP issued here Monday.

All successful candidates are bound to submit their expenditure detail within 10 days of polling while non-successful candidates are required to be submitted expenditure detail within 30 days. Independent candidates are either required to join any political party in the Parliament or retain his independent status after three days from the issuance of notification. It is the constitutional obligation that the session of new assembly should be convened within 21 days after elections so that the election of new prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker might be carried out. The candidates who have won the elections from more than one constituency must retain only one seat by leaving remaining seats within three days of the notification.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Spokesperson Nadeem Qasim Monday said the elections process had been completed successfully all over the country, which was more free, fair and transparent as compared to the past. He said post-election reservations by the losing candidates were a routine matter and the ECP was addressing all the complaints about the election results according to the law.

Talking to PTV, he said foreign observers had also acknowledged that the elections were held in a free, fair and transparent manner in the country. He said the ECP had permitted recounting of votes in 26 constituencies. Nadeem Qasim said the ECP was fully empowered and its functioning was much better as compared to other countries. He said the Result Transmission System (RTS) was introduced first time in the history and despite some technical faults in RTS, 90 per cent results were announced in time. Replying to a question, he said reasons for the rejection of votes were illiterate voters, double stamping and cross marks on the ballot papers.

