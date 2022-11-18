ECP asks Punjab govt to remove EVM requirement for LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the Punjab government to amend its election laws and to remove the requirement for using electronic voting machines in the upcoming local government elections.

The move has been endorsed by the provincial local government department and will likely add pressure on the provincial government to make the amendment.

In this regard, the ECP wrote to the Punjab chief secretary and the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department secretary from October 26, 2022, came to light on Thursday.

In the letter, the ECP referred to conducting local government elections in the province following a hearing on the matter in the commission.