ECP asks political parties to submit bank account details by Aug 29

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed all the political parties to submit consolidated statement of their bank accounts duly audited by Chartered Accountant for financial year of 2017-18 by August 29.

According to ECP, the political parties, in terms of section 210 of the Election Act-2017, are required to provide account of annual income, expensive, source of its funds and assets and liabilities.

According to commission, the statement of accounts can be submitted in Form-D prescribed by the Election Act, 2017. The printed forms are available at the Election Commission Secretariat and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners. Prescribed forms can also be downloaded from the ECP’s website, the ECP added.

The commission said that statement shall be delivered to the secretary ECP in its Secretariat through office bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party leader.

As per prevision of rule 156 of the Election Rules, 2017 the statement received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode will not be entertained.

