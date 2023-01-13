ECP asks PML-N to hold intra-party polls till March 14

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday granted reprieve for two months to Pakistan Muslim League-N for holding intra-party elections.

A five-member commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, resumed the hearing of the case regarding the intra-party elections of the political parties and directed the PML-N leadership to hold intra party elections by March 14 after hearing arguments from the lawyer of the political party. The ECP then adjourned the hearing of the case until March 14.

The PML-N counsel said the intra-party polls were delayed due to some unavoidable circumstances as elections could not be held as the PML-N President and Secretary General had gone abroad.