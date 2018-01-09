ECP asks PML-N, PPP to submit replies

Party funding case

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday once again directed the heads of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PM-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to submit their replies to petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accusing them of concealing the source of their funds. A bench of the ECP adjourned the hearing till Jan 15 owing to absence of Barrister Latif Khosa, the counsel of the PPP.

It directed the respondent parties to submit their replies to the petitions on next hearing. At the previous hearing, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, who represented petitioner Farrukh Habib, accused the PML-N and the PPP of concealing the source of their funds and the companies registered by them abroad.

He said that audit report of the PML-N party fund accounts failed to disclose source of funds and accurate financial statement.

Besides, the PML-N spent an amount of Rs1.3 billion on 2013 general election campaign but failed to disclose as to what was the source of these funds.Likewise, the PPP did not also disclose the source of its funds and the amount it spent on the campaign for the previous general elections.—NNI