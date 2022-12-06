ECP asks lawmakers to submit statements of assets by end of December

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked all lawmakers — members of parliament and provincial assemblies — once again to submit their statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependents, by December 31.

According to the ECP, all parliamentarians have to submit their “yearly statements of assets and liabilities”, including similar details of their spouses and dependent children as the preceding June 30 on Form B for the financial year 2021-2022.

It is pertinent to mention that on the first day of January each year, the electoral watchdog publishes the names of members who fail to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

Then, on January 16, the ECP suspends the membership of a member of an assembly or senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities, and such member ceases to function till he/she files the statement of assets and liabilities.

The ECP further said that any member submitting a fake statement of assets and liabilities under this section in material particulars may be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice within 120 days from the date of submission of the statement.

With additional input from APP.