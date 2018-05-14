ECP appoints officials for NA, PA elections in Rwp Division

Rawalpindi

Election Commission of Pakistan has appointed 13 Returning Officers (ROs) and 26 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for 13 constituencies of National Assembly and 27 ROs and 54 AROs for 27 constituencies of Provincial Assembly in Rawalpindi Division.

The ROs and AROs have been appointed for NA-55 to NA-67 including two constituencies of Attock, seven of Rawalpindi, two of Chakwal and two constituencies of Jhelum. Similarly, five provincial assembly constituencies from PP-1 to PP-5 in Attock district, 15 constituencies of PP-6 to PP-20 in Rawalpindi district, four constituencies PP-21 to PP-24 in Chakwal district and three Jhelum constituencies from PP-25 to PP-27 are included. Talking to APP, District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi-I, Malik Saleem Akhtar said, District Election Commission is finalizing all the arrangements for upcoming general elections 2018. He said, under the voter verification campaign, the citizens were given over one month period to check voter lists displayed at 280 important points and get corrected their names.

The final voter lists are being prepared which would be displayed in May end at the office of District Election Commissioner. Saleem Akhtar said, at the moment, there are over 2.95 million voters registered in Rawalpindi district including 1.57 million male and 1.37 female while nearly 47000 new voters have been registered in Rawalpindi district under the campaign ended recently. ECP had appointed 32 Revising Authorities for Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum to receive objections.

To a question he said, the training being imparted to election staff would end on May 15 while training of ROs would be completed during May 17 to 19. He informed that seven ROs and 14 AROs for NA-57 to NA 63 have been appointed for National Assembly Constituencies in Rawalpindi district. Similarly, 15 ROs and 30 AROs have also been appointed for provincial assembly constituencies of PP-6 to PP-20 in Rawalpindi district. District and Session Judge Rawalpindi has been appointed District Returning Officer for Rawalpindi district, he added.—APP