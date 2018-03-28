ECP appoints 32 revising authorities

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed 32 revising authorities for Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum to receive objections as the verified voters’ lists have been displayed at the display centres set up at 199 prominent places including schools, colleges of the division and offices of registration officers, assistant registration officers and display centers at circle level.

According to Rawalpindi District Election Commissioner Malik Saleem Akhtar on Tuesday, the lists have been displayed for around a month up to April 24.

ECP has given 36 days from March 26 to April 30 for disposal of claims/objections and applications for corrections which can be submitted until April 30. The final lists would be displayed in May at the office of District Election Commissioner.

Saleem Akhtar said the voters verification process being completed to finalize arrangements for upcoming general elections. All out efforts would be made to complete the campaign by May 20.

According to District Election Commission Office, at the moment, there are over 2.95 million voters registered in Rawalpindi district including 1.57 million men and 1.37 women. The new voters are being registered and the names of the people who have died being removed from the electoral lists. During the campaign, special focus was also on registration of women, persons with disabilities and transgender.—APP

Related