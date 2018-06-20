ECP appoints 111 teams to monitor KP election campaign

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to monitor the election campaign for general elections-2018 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has appointed 111 monitoring teams across the province. The official notification issued on Tuesday said that the said teams will monitor election campaigns of the candidates both for the National and Provincial Assemblies.

The general elections 2018 are scheduled to be held on July 25. The June 19 was the last date for filing appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers. The last date for appellate tribunals of the ECP for deciding appeals against decisions of returning officers is June 26.

According to the schedule, the list of the valid candidates will be published on June 27, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be June 28. The ECP will allocate election symbols to candidates on June 29 and the final list of the contesting candidates will be displayed on the same day.

Earlier on Monday (June 18), the ECP also consulted the representatives of political parties having representation in parliament over the code of conduct for political parties and candidates.—INP