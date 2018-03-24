ECP announces DN election schedule

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the schedule of district Nazim elections which will be held on April 5.

PTI has declared Ali Khan as candidate for District Nazmi whereas PML-N candidate is yet to be announced. Former district Nazim Sardar Sher Bahadur who was elected as an independent candidate and then joined PTI while Naib Nazim Shaukat Ali Tanoli was elected as member of District Council on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). Both Nazim, Naib Nazim along with other district council members were de-seated by the Supreme Court (SC)of Pakistan after three years on the issue of floor crossing. For district Nazim Abbottabad 39 votes are required whereas PTI claims to have 45 members.—APP