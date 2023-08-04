The Election Commission of Pakistan has allotted election symbols to 23 political parties for the upcoming general elections.

A hearing was held in the ECP on the requests People’s Muslim League, ring to Jamiat-e-Islam, bucket to Kisan Etihad and moon to Hazara Democratic Party while Pakistan Awami League was allotted hockey as election symbol.

Knife was allotted to Pakistan Humanity Movement, missile to Pakistan Peace Movement, Pistol to Pakistan Protection Movement, victory to Pakistan People’s Party Bhutto Shaheed, waistcoat to Pakistan Welfare Movement, plaque to JUI ideological, helmet to Modern Awami Party and telephone to Tehreek Awam Pakistan.