ECP allots election symbols to pol parties

IHC for fresh delimitations in eight districts

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday allotted to political parties election symbols for the next general elections scheduled to be held on 25th July. The process was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan

The PPP, with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as its chairperson, was given the symbol of sword — the symbol the party had contested elections on when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was its chief which PPP-Parliamentarians (PPPP) whose official president is Asif Ali Zardari, was allotted the arrow — the symbol the party has been contesting elections on since the sword was removed from the symbol list after the 1977 elections

Nayyar Bukhari, explained to the ECP that the party was formed in 1967 and had contested the 1970 election on the ‘sword’ symbol. However, after Gen Ziaul Haq imposed martial law, the symbol was removed entirely from the ECP’s list. He argued that seeking the symbol was the right of the PPP.

Safdar Abbasi — who broke off from the PPP after the death of Benazir Bhutto — however, argued that the PPP was only blocking the symbol so that no other party could use it and would contest the election on the traditional arrow symbol. He said that the ‘sword’ should therefore be allotted to his party — the PPP-Workers. The Peoples Movement of Pakistan also applied for the symbol but the ECP eventually decided in the PPP’s favour.

The PPPP spokesperson later clarified that the party would contest the upcoming elections on the arrow symbol in continuation with recent elections.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was allotted the ‘kite’ symbol after both Amir Khan and Farooq Sattar appeared before the ECP and said that their internal conflict has nothing to do with the election symbol which should be allotted to the party.

The PML-Q, on the other hand, withdrew its bid for the ‘cycle’ it has contested previous elections on and instead chose to opt for the ‘tractor’. Although the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad was also in the running for the symbol, it was allotted to PML-Q. The Ittehad had to be content with the ‘plough’. A total of 70 parties who do not have a conflict with any other party are entitled to their own symbol, the ECP had announced.

The PML-N, therefore, would contest the election on its traditional ‘lion’ symbol while the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would have the ‘bat’.

The Jamaat-i-Islami will use the ‘scales’, whereas the Awami National Party (ANP) will contest the election with the ‘lantern’ symbol. Sheikh Rasheed’s Awami Muslim League will use the ‘pen’.

According to the ECP, a party has the right to seek allocation of the same symbol given to it in a previous election.

A political party is given preference for a particular symbol if the symbol was allocated to it in a previous election before entering into an alliance with other parties.

In case the same symbol was allocated to an alliance of parties in the last election, and two or more component parties apply for the same symbol for the next election, the allocation of that symbol to any one party is done by drawing of lots.

Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that all-out measures have been taken to hold fair and free general elections in the country. Spokesman to the Election Commission, Nadeem Qasim said that ECP had completed its work simul-taneously on delimitations after census and prepara-tions for conducting the elections, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said training of election staff, which included Returning officers and Presiding Officers, was being completed.

The spokesman said that a monitoring wing would be set up by the ECP and monitoring officers would be deputed at every constituency.

To a question, he said that a new election act had been passed under which, statement of expenditure of every candidate would be scrutinized thoroughly .

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tues-day turned down the delimitation of constituencies in eight districts and directed Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct fresh delimitation there in accordance of law.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case and announced the judgment in more than 40 identical petitions raising objections over delimitations.

The court declared null and void the delimita-tions of eight districts including Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Rahimyar Khan, Jhang, Jehlum, Toba Tak Sing, Lower Dir and Batgaram and ordered the ECP to conduct fresh delimitations in accordance of rules.

The court directed the ECP to conduct delimita-tion in above districts keeping in view the ratio of their populations and disposed off the 40 identical petitions.

It may be mentioned here that a total of 108 petitions were under process with the IHC regarding the objections over delimitation.