ECP admits PTI’s disqualification petition against senator-elect Gillani

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan Wednesday accepted a petition filed by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking disqualification of senator-elect Yousaf Raza Gillani for hearing.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib stated this while talking to media outside the Commission, which has rejected ruling party’s another petition to block the issuance of Gillani’s Senate victory notification.

Gillani, the joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had defeated PTI’s Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the recently-held Senate election, serving a major blow to the government, which is claiming of foul play.

Habib said that they will approach the superior forum to block the victory notification of the PPP leader.

The ECP will hear the disqualification petition against Gillani on March 22.

More to follow…