ECP adjourns hearing of MQM-P convenership case till March 7

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday adjourned the hearing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convenership case till March 7.

According to details, the case was adjourned without any further development.

On Thursday, Farooq Sattar had challenged jurisdiction of ECP regarding hearing MQM-P convenership case, saying that the solution to such issues is already present in party’s law, therefore, the ECP cannot hear such matters.

ECP’s responsibility is to arrange elections for Senate, national and provincial assemblies, he added.

Earlier, lawyers Farogh Naseem from MQM Bahadurabad group and Babar Sattar from MQM PIB group had appeared in ECP.

