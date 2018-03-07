ECP adjourns hearing of MQM-P convenership case till March 13

ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convenership case till March 13.

Farooq Sattar’s lawyer Babar Sattar appeared before the commission while MQM Bahadurabad group counsel Farogh Naseem skipped the hearing.

During the proceedings conducted by a four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Babar Sattar said that the convenership case has badly affected the reputation of MQM. He requested the commission to conclude the case as early as possible as the senators have to vote in chairmanship elections.

Meanwhile, Barrister Saif said that Farogh Naseem will be taking oath on the day of Senate chairman polls.

Earlier, Farooq Sattar had challenged jurisdiction of ECP regarding hearing MQM-P convenership case, saying that the solution to such issues is already present in party’s law, therefore, the ECP cannot hear such matters.

ECP’s responsibility is to arrange elections for Senate, national and provincial assemblies, he added.

Talking to media after the hearing, Farogh said that 95 percent party takes Khalid Maqbool as convener while Babar Sattar said that 12,000 members had expressed confidence on Farooq Sattar.

Meanwhile, Kamran Tessori said that steps will be taken to resolve the matters without separating the party members. Will accept ECP decision, he added.

Orignally published by INP