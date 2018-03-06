ECP adjourns foreign funding case till 27 March

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned the hearing into foreign funding case against PML-N and PPP from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf till 27 March after the PML-N Representative in the case did not appear before the ECP bench.

Talking to media after the hearing, Latif Khosa said that there was no foreign funding of PPP and PTI has just filed the pleas in a tit for tat. A three member ECP bench headed by Punjab member Altaf Qureshi conducted the proceedings. PPP counsel Sardar Latif Khosa and PTI’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the ECP.

The PPP lawyer said that they had submitted a written reply on January 15 in the case. The ECP member asked the PPP counsel to also provide copies of the reply to the applicants that is PTI counsel.

Earlier the ECP had sought a written reply from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on February 27 in the foreign funding case and adjourned the hearing till March 06.The four-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election commissioner Sardar Raza Muhammad conducted the hearing in foreign funding case on Tuesday.

The PML-N counsel Jahangir could not appear while his junior lawyer requested for more time for submission of reply, However complainant counsel opposing the request said that written reply should be essential. On which ECP directed the lawyer to submit the reply today at any cost.

After hearing talking to media Farukh Habib said that PML-N was attempting to prolong the case by demanding news date on each hearing. He alleged that PML-N was used for money laundering.

“PML-N will out from general election as ousted from Senate polls,” he said.

Orignally published by INP