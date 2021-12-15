ECP adjourns Faryal disqualification case over absence of her lawyer

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned plea seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur as a member of the Sindh Assembly till January 18.

The hearing was adjourned as Talpur’s lawyer Farooq H Naek did not appear before the ECP due to his engagements at the Supreme Court.

During hearing, the assistant lawyer informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that Farooq H Naek is busy at the Supreme Court and added that the case is under trial at the apex court and sought adjournment of the hearing.

Is it enough to say that the case is under trial in the SC, there is no stay from the SC, ECP member Nisar Durrani said.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until December 18. On Sept 20, Talpur was given the last chance to respond in the plea against her disqualification as MPA.—INP