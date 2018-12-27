ECP accepts petition against Zardari

Staff Reporter

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday accepted for initial hearing a petition seeking the disqualification of PPP head Asif Ali Zardari.

The commission will decide on the maintainability of the plea in the initial hearing. According to sources, the initial hearing is expected to be held in the next week.

A notice has been issued to Khurrum Sher Zaman, the mover of the petition and a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker. The PTI leader in his plea had asked the commission to disqualify and de-seat Zardari as an MNA under the Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

