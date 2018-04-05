ECP accepts objections over delimitation of constituencies in Kasur

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted on Thursday objections over delimitation of constituencies in Kasur district of Punjab.

The decision was announced on objections filed over delimitation of new constituencies, including NA-137, NA-138, PP-174, PP-175, PP-180, PP-181 and PP-182 in Kasur, while hearing over the constituencies of Shikarpur district in Sindh is under way.

A day earlier, ECP announced its decision on objections related to PK-28 and PK-29 constituencies of Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the four objections filed over constituencies in Battagram, two were accepted while the remaining were rejected.

According to ECP, it has received a total of 1,286 objections to the new constituencies, which were changed to reflect the results of the latest population census.

The ECP received a total of 706 objections from Punjab and Islamabad, 284 from Sindh, 104 from Balochistan and 192 from FATA and KP.

The ECP began hearing the objections from April 4 and will continue to do so until the end of the month.

While speaking over the objections being raised regarding delimitation of new constituencies, ECP spokesperson Haroon Shinwari said efforts are being made to create an issue out of the matter.

“Those objecting to delimitation of new constituencies must have some personal issue,” he said.

