Economy will grow with KP-FATA merger: PBIF

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said that in accordance to the demand of local people the merger of FATA and PATA with KP is a bold step of civil and military leadership, which will help resolution of problems of the area residents.

The veteran businessman while talking to the business community said with the eradication of frontier crime regulations (FCR) the locals will enjoy the benefits of true freedom and will be able to actively participate in the economic and social growth of area in particular and the Country in general. It is the end of a cruel era being faced by the tribal population in term of difference in rules and regulations.

The former minister said the tribal area and its population are blessed with various resources which will now become a part of the national growth. The population of more than 50 million settled in seven agencies and six regions will take the national economy to new limits through their active participation in trade, industry and other economic activities.

Thousand Billion rupees will be allocated to be used in the areas of development within 10 years. Tax amnesty will be available for five more years to come.