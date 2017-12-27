Economy suffered after Panama verdict: Nawaz

Maryam for steps to boost social media

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said the country’s economic situation had worsened after the Panamagate verdict.

While addressing the PML-N social media activists’ convention, here at Model Town Tuesday , Nawaz announced launching of “Justice Movement” (Adl Tehreek) to ensure provision of speedy justice across the board in real sense. He said, “Time has come to launch “Adl (justice) Tehreek for justice for all”. He said provision of cheap and speedy justice to all was part of the PML-N manifesto in 2013 but we could not make progress over it due to sit-ins and conspiracies against the PML-N government.

He said, “The time has come now to raise the flag for the supremacy of justice. Our history shows that all those dictators which came to power were legitimised by the courts.” Even a dictator was allowed to amend the constitution, he said.

He added that he had previously run a campaign for the supremacy of the judiciary in 2009 and is not against the institution.

The PML-N head lamented that Pervez Musharraf broke the Constitution but his case is still pending in the courts, yet “they gave the verdict against us within of weeks.” He said, “We cannot go back now. We will only go forward. The youth will take Pakistan forward.”

Questioning his disqualification by the Supreme Court, Nawaz said, “Where have you heard that a leader is disqualified because he did not receive a salary from his son. “A ladla (dear) is excused despite admitting to his crime,” Nawaz said with reference to Imran Khan. He said that throughout the world people had the right to elect a government, but this was not the case in Pakistan. “Pakistan is a country where the offshore companies of some are “halal” and others haram.” Same is the case with reference to beneficial owner, in one case it is right while in our case, it is not legal, he said, adding: “Imran has himself admitted his off shore company but it was announced that they would not go beyond five years.”

“Will there be a court in this country that holds Pervez Musharraf accountable for his crimes” he asked.

Pointing out the development work undertaken during his government, the PML-N President said he delivered on his promises. “In 2013 I had promised to eliminate load shedding and that commitment was fulfilled. Today, there is more electricity than demand.”

Nawaz said, “We eliminated terrorism over the past four years, with the grace of Allah. Cricket returned to Lahore and international cricket would revive soon.”

The PML-N leader said although Pakistan has been independent since its creation in 1947, its founder Quaid-e-Azam’s dream is yet to be realized to the full. “Your future should be better than your past and present,” he told the emotionally charged the PML-N social media activists.

She requested Nawaz Sharif to take strict action whenever the party’s social media activists are threatened or attacked in future. She also announced the launch of a PML-N official mobile application for Android and iOS which would enable party members to connect with their elected representatives.