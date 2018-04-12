Economy improving despite record trade deficit: PEW

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday said economic indicators are improving despite record surge in the trade deficit.

The government is also trying best to restore the confidence of the business community so that they transfer funds to Pakistan which are badly needed, it said.

Pakistan can become self-reliant only if the confidence of the business community is restored but some elements are trying to harass the businessmen, said Murtaza Mughal, President of PEW.

This he said while talking to a delegation of the business community representing various trade associations and chambers of commerce.

He said that bureaucracy should be controlled lest the business community is terrified wasting the efforts of the top government functionaries.

At the occasion, the leaders of the business community said that some officials of the commerce minister are harassing the business community. They are called from the far-flung areas of the country and humiliated.

“Our respected leaders are being dealt like criminals on one pretext or other while the commerce bureaucrats are acting like the officials of FIA,” they said.

The said that we don’t deserve to be harassed by officials under the grab of minor deviation from the rules and regulations at this critical juncture.

The asked the commerce minister to take note of the situation and cleanse the ministry from black sheep defaming the government so that business community can take a sigh of relief.

Orignally published by INP