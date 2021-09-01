Economy heading in right direction: Alvi

Staff Reporter Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that steps were being taken to improve business environment of the country by providing various incentives and facilities to the business community.

He said the economy of the country was heading in the right direction that reflected the confidence of the business community in the economic policies of the government.

The president expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) led by that called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to the delegation, the president further said that the business community played a significant role in the economic development of the country and a number of steps had been taken to facilitate them, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He further said the government, despite tough fi-nancial constraints, had provided a financial stimu-lus package worth Rs. 1.2 trillion to protect the business community and underprivileged strata of society from the adverse impacts of the pandemic.

The president highlighted that the country’s exports had also witnessed a significant surge which had reached $25.3 billion during the last fiscal year.

He expressed satisfaction over the economic per-formance of the country, saying that the collection of Rs. 850 billion by FBR, exceeding the target by Rs. 160 billion, during the first two months of the current fiscal year was a testament that the eco-nomic health of the country was improving.

He said the government was focusing on creating optimum business environment and due to its ef-forts, Pakistan’s rank in the ease of doing business index had improved from 136th to 108th position.

President HCCI Shahbaz Majeed Sheikh apprised the president about the role being played by the chamber in the economic development of the coun-try.

The delegation also briefed the president about cer-tain problems being faced by HCCI.The president also appreciated the role of HCCI and the business community in the national development and assured them of all possible support to help address their problems.