Economy growing rapidly due to effective govt policies: Ahsan

Narowal

Interior Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said the national economy was rapidly growing due to positive and effective economic policies of the government and it would touch growth rate would touch 6 per cent during the current year.

It was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, which had successfully put the country on the path to economic and political stability and those rejected by the masses, could never halt that journey of development and prosper-ity through their negative politics, he added.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Sub-Campus of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Narowal, the minister said the people would again bring the PML-N into power with their votes in the next general election.

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, he said, had won hearts and minds of the people due to his welfare-oriented policies.

The minister said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would inaugurate the Lahore-Narowal Road next month. “We are inaugurating such projects and the whole country is making pro-gress,” he added. He said during next two years the government would establish universities in all districts to pro-mote quality higher education.—APP