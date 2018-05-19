Economists for deliberations on Pakistan’s current, future digital landscape

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Economists and experts in emerging global financial trends, Friday, highlighted that Pakistan needed a very interactive forum that brings together the relevant stake holders, digital experts & researchers on a common platform to deliberate on Pakistan’s current and future digital landscape.

In the ever changing economic scenario, online bartering transaction is a very recent phenomenon and getting popularity in different regions. Bartering can be good and it is never going to be a complete replacement for money, but can provide an alternative form of trade when the money isn’t there.

Financial experts while speaking at a seminar on “Digital Entrepreneurship and Bartering” here observed that bartering was viable solution for the developing economies like Pakistan where inflation was high, industrialization was declining and employment rate was low.

The event was filled with advice for the entrepreneurs-to-be and the senior entrepreneurs in which failure as a learning step was discussed. The aspiring students were advised to remain abreast with the latest tools and techniques that lead to ideas and entrepreneurship thus paving way to easy entry in the business.

Speaking on the occasion, the Co-Founder Maarchaa.com Numan Aly gave the insights to the students about the economy and barter trade. He said that Numan Aly was of view that it’s not a hobby, it’s the way that people earn their money, and so being able to cut down on cash expenditures which is really a big benefit for them.

Co-Founder Maarchaa.com Sikandar Zaman emphasized that there were many segments of the society who are skillful but cannot fulfill their basic needs and reason mainly being the unavailability of right platform or medium while bartering can enable them to have whatever they want by exchanging goods and/or services without involving cash at all.

Maarcha.com is Pakistan’s first ever online bartering platform that has been launched by young business professionals. This is a free service providing a possibility of swapping of product with product, product with service and service with service.