Economic survival lies in immediate resolution of industrial problems: PM

Lahore: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has linked the economic survival of the country with the immediate resolution of problems of the industrial and export sectors which would enable Pakistan to compete on the world stage and open access to its products in the international market.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting in Lahore on Monday to discuss problems of those industrial and export sectors that help promote investment in the country.

Regarding the supply of gas to the gas-powered power plants, the Prime Minister directed concerned authorities to revise the policy of gas load-shedding.

He directed representatives of the business community to hold meetings with the concerned ministers and discuss their problems to resolve energy supply issues of industries, especially the textile sector on a priority basis.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by other cabinet members and ministers, including Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Provincial Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan.

