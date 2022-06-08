Economic Survey to be unveiled today

The federal government will launch the pre-budget document, Economic Survey of Pakistan 2021-22 on Thursday showing a robust GDP growth rate of 5.97 percent, with higher Current Account Deficit of over $13.7 billion, and a mixed trend of performance by the key macro economic indicators during the year.

The Survey is scheduled to be shared with media at a press conference here during which an overview of the economic progress made in recent years in Pakistan would also be provided, official sources said.

The Survey would highlight the main features of the policies undertaken by the present government, which are focused on bringing macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory. The survey would cover the development of all the important sectors of economy, including growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing.