Economic security should be new consideration of foreign policy: FM

ISLAMABAD : Caertaker Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon Wednesday said Pakistan was confronting numerous challenges at the foreign policy front, however, emphasized that economic security should be the new consideration.

Addressing a National Conference on Pakistan’s Foreign Policy: Challenges and Opportunities here, he said plenty of opportunities existed for Pakistan which had not been tried so far and stressed the need for redesigning the policies for the socio-economic betterment of people.

The foreign minister said the policy-makers of Pakistan and India should keep in view the requirements of its young population under 30 years of age, who were concerned more about education and financial security.

He said terrorism remained a big challenge for Pakistan and pointed that recent terrorist attacks in Bannu and Mastung clearly indicated that more needed to be done to wipe-out terrorism.

He, however, said the country had suppressed terrorism to a large extent as compared to the situation in last few years.

About the issue of water shortage faced by South Asian region, the foreign minister said Indus Waters Treaty was not sacrosanct and both India and Pakistan needed to settle their water-related disputes.

Abdullah Haroon said at the situation at international scenario was fluid, however said the dialogue between the United States and Russia was in the interest of whole world.

He said New World Order was impending which he said would give rise to formation of new coalitions and groupings based on military and financial considerations.

Executive Director of CISS Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi deliberated upon the objectives of conference and on the challenges and opportunities confronted by Pakistan in the realm of foreign policy.

Share on: WhatsApp