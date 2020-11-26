Economic security of Pakistan linked with stability in Afghanistan & region: Moeed

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf says economic security of Pakistan is linked with stability in Afghanistan and the region cannot progress without unified approach.

He was talking to Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najeebullah Alikhel in Islamabad on Thursday.

Dr Moeed said both countries can achieve prosperity through enhanced coordination and bilateral trade.

He said the regional connectivity with Central Asian Republics will benefit both countries.

The Special Assistant said that Pakistan has been making continuous efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Ambassador, on the occasion, said that his country will not allow its soil to be used against Pakistan.