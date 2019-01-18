Economic revival formula of Abu Dhabi Chamber impresses KP CM

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mahmood Khan while welcoming the revolutionary KP economic revival formula of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce said the same would be taken up with the federal government for implementation at all level.

A delegation of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce comprising Khan Zaman Saroo Niaz Ahmad Khan, Habib Ahmad, Fazle Ahad Bacha Businessman Abu Dhabi and Zamurd Buneri called on the KP CM here Friday.

The KP CM was impressed by the proposed formula and agreed to take up the same with the authorities in the federal government for full implementation Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan briefed the CM about the salient features of the economic revival formula. He claimed that the implementation of the proposed formula will change the whole economic picture of the province suddenly.

He said that the economic formula will promote interest free banking and the people of the province as well as investors will be supported fully. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan described different features, its implementation, monitoring and establishment of monitory fund through this economic formula.

As many as 50 lakh people will get jobs and also will fulfill the requirements of fiscal year budget, he added. He told the meeting that this will reduce inflation, tax and duties in the province. “This is a zero risk formula from which the government will get its economic goals and objectives”, Dr Niaz added.

The CM speaking on the occasion said that the KP government will fully participate in 2020 Dubai World Expo for the promotion of tourism and other vital and potential sectors of the province.

A high level delegation of KP consist of tourism, Health, Education, Industries will also be sent to Abu-Dhabi for bilateral trade and investment soon.

The Chief Minister welcomed the delegation for investment in different sectors of KP. The delegation also informed the meeting about Dubai World Expo 2020 and requested the provincial government to participate in the expo so as to promote bilateral tourism between the Pakistan and UAE. Besides this there are vast opportunities for investment in the oil & gas field between the two countries.

The Chief Minister said that to provide jobs opportunities to our young generation is the top priority of our government.

He said that those companies and firms which take interest to invest in KP will be provided human resource and other facilities also. The meeting agreed in principle with the requirement of training for investors in health, education and marble sectors of the province.

The meeting also agreed with the suggestion to facilitate Pakistani laborers and to support drivers in getting driving license in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other states of United Arab Emirates.

The delegation revealed that several investors and companies of UAE especially of Dubai and Abu Dhabi have deep interest to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in all sectors.

The government of UAE is also keen for bilateral investment and for this purpose government to government coordination is necessary.

The Chief Minister directed that a meeting will be convened to prepare a full fledge plan for this purpose where all the stakeholders will be taken in loop.

Share on: WhatsApp