Economic performance

With the end of tenure of {just} previous government, it is time to take a holistic review of its performance in different sectors. In the economic sphere, economy performed significantly better in almost all respects/aspects and the indicators would have been far better had the instability not hit the country through sit-ins and other factors. Undoubtedly, when present government assumed the charge back in 2013, it was faced with a host of issues ranging from security to economic problems aggravated by power shortages.

As a result there was lack of confidence on the economy, a concern shared by both domestic and foreign investors. Then international financial institutions were predicting a default on international debt obligations, and investors were knocking on the court’s doors over the government’s failure to pay them power purchase price.

In this backdrop, the growth figures presented by the PM in the presser indeed are encouraging; reflecting that the PML-N leadership tried their best to turn the tide and one can safely say that the Pak economy today is better off than it was in 2013. It is also a fact accepted by the outgoing government itself that issues like current account deficit and circular debt are still a matter of concern that need to be fixed. Dependence on foreign loans is still a major issue and it is being predicted that the next government will again have to knock at the IMF to avert balance of payment crisis. If we really want to end reliance on loans, we have to really focus on bolstering exports through necessary interventions and bring affluent people into the tax net.

B FAIZ

Via email

