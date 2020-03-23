Economic package to provide relief to vulnerable segments: Hammad

STAFF REPORTER ISLAMABAD Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar said Monday relief and stimulus packages were set to be announced today as the Pakistani economy feels the heat of the coronavirus pandemic with businesses remaining closed in various parts of the country. In a Twitter post, Azhar said the federal government’s economic team was working on “an economic relief and stimulus package that shall be announced tomorrow”. The federal minister said the Prime Minister ’s Office, members of the Cabinet, and representatives of various government divisions had worked to finalise the proposals for the upcoming package. They put in efforts “tirelessly over the past days to work out proposals and take decisions”, he added. The economic team is finalising an economic relief and stimulus package that shall be announced tomorrow InshAllah. PM office, members of cabinet and government officers in multiple divisions have worked tirelessly over the past days to work out proposals and take decisions. The objectives of the Economic Relief and Stimulus package is to provide relief to vulnerable segments, to prevent job losses, encourage smooth supply of essential goods at reasonable prices, support businesses and stimulate the economy. “The objectives of the Economic Relief and Stimulus package is to provide relief to vulnerable segments, to prevent job losses, encourage smooth supply of essential goods at reasonable prices, support businesses and stimulate the economy,” Azhar said