Economic instability

The economy of Pakistan is the 25th largest in the world in terms of purchasing power parity, and 42nd largest in terms of nominal gross domestic products. Currently, Pakistan’s economy is going through a rough patch. Some economic parameters are declining while others remain somewhat stagnant. The resultant situation is worrisome as slow economic growth and increasing fiscal imbalance is preventing the government to cater to the needs of the growing population.

Currency devaluation has further speculated that the country needs support from the IMF and other countries as well. In addition to this, PM Imran Khan made tours of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China and Malaysia for economic stabilization. There is no single solution. No panacea. The measures that need to be taken are numerous, multifaceted and simultaneous too.

The first and the foremost solution is to ban imports and increase exports, ensuring remittances through banks, ensuring more investors and curbing illicit outflow of money and there is also need to reduce the ‘cost of agricultural production’ in the country. Thus the issue of primary importance to be addressed by the new government is to take Pakistan out of this vicious circle.

DUA QASIM

Lahore

