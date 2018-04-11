Economic indicators better than 2013: Zubair

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has said the economic indicators of the country are far better in comparisons to period between 2013 and 2018, but far below then our expectation.

Speaking as chief guest at the CFO Conference 2018 ‘Evolving Mental Models – Sustaining Competitive Edge; Reflect, Transform, Lead’ organised by the Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) here on Tuesday. He congratulated ICAP on organizing CFO Conference for consecutive ten years and also appreciated its efforts towards the Pakistan economy.

He said that the law and order situation in Karachi has improved a lot. No political parties or group has the capacity to halt the city.

During last two years, he said not a single strike has been observed in the metropolis. It’s a major change for the economic revival of Karachi. “We are going abroad and urging the investors to invest in the city as the business community feels safe in the presence of the Rangers.

He pointed out that Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, West Indies cricket team visit, Pakistan International Film Festival and international literary activities portraying a positive image of Karachi around the world.