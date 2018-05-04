Naveed Ahmad Khan

Bahria Town Intellectual Forum (BTIF), a subsidiary of Foundation for the Advancement of Innovation, Research & Education (FAIRE) hosted one day seminar on “Economic Diplomacy in Global Arena and its implications for Pakistan” at University of Islamabad, Bahria Golf City, Murree Expressway on May03, 2018.

Prominent scholars, from Pakistan and abroad, exchanged views on economy, diplomacy, defence and security in the context of fast changing regional and global socioeconomic and sociopolitical scenarios.

A galaxy of renowned scholars, economic analysts and ambassadors including Lt Gen (r) Nasser Khan Janjua HI(M) (National Security Advisor), Mr Mohammad Zubair (Governor Sindh), H. E. Mr. Yao Jing (Ambassador of China to Pakistan), Senator Mr. Mushahid Hussain Syed, Mr. Salman Bashir (Ex Foreign Secretary), Lt Gen (r) Naeem Khalid Lodhi HI(M), Vice Adm (r) Iftikhar Ahmed Rao HI(M) and Mr. Ammar Akar (Defence Analyst, youth ambassador to Pakistan, Youth Parliament of Nepal).Former Senator Ms. Sehar Kamran and Lt Gen Agha M. Umer Farooq (r) HI(M) were the moderators of their respective sessions.

Participants of the seminar discussed the opportunities and prospects of economic diplomacy I the era of globalization,direct foreign investment, global economic revival and security. The aim of this seminar was to explore the potential of economic diplomacy for short as well as long term benefits.