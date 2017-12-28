Economic development best weapon against extremism

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Wednesday said economic development is the best weapon against extremism which should be utilised to ensure peace.

The situation has been improved in FATA and now the government should focus on improving the social sector and exploit mineral resources of the area, it said.

North and South Waziristan agencies are not only hotbeds of terrorism but also full with natural resources enough to change the fate of the country, therefore, special attention should be given to these areas, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that the resources of FATA should be exploited without any delay so that the local population can get jobs which will bring an end to militancy and improve the image of the country.

He said that the region should be brought to the national mainstream as soon as possible which will be beginning of a new era of prosperity.

Hundreds of businessmen who left that area under fear and now coming back which is a very positive sign, he added.—APP