Economic, cultural ties between OIC, Russia commended

Kazan, Russia

The Secretary General of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen arrived in the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, on 9 May 2018 to participate in the Ten-year anniversary of the International Economic Summit “Russia-Islamic World: KazanSummit 2018,” held in Kazan, on 10-12 May 2018.

The Secretary General was received by H.E. Mr. Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation on 10 May 2018. In the meeting, Al-Othaimeen commended the close working relations between the OIC General Secretariat and the Republic of Tatarstan, aimed at deepening economic and cultural relations between OIC Member States and the Russian Federation.

President Minnikhanov expressed his thanks and appreciation to Dr. Al-Othaimeen for his relentless efforts to enhance the OIC-Russia relations as well as his valuable contribution to the Islamic World. Both sides agreed to further deepen the existing cooperation in the field of trade, finance, Halal industry and capacity building.

The Secretary General hoped that the Kazan Summit will increase collaboration between the Private and Public Sector institutions for the development of a robust public-private partnership for accelerated socio-economic development within the Muslim Ummah.—PR