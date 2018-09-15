Economic corridor to bring prosperity to region

By:Yasir Masood
As a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative, which focuses on connectivity and cooperation
to promote common prosperity, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a win-win proposition
for Pakistan and the region. However, the CPEC has faced criticism and negative publicity since
its inception from countries that feel threatened by the rise of Pakistan and China. And since
investment in future projects depends largely on the assessments of their potential, negative
narratives could make it difficult to realize the full potential of the CPEC.
The CPEC will turn Pakistan into a bigger economy (25th largest by 2025 and 20th by 2030).
This is the hard reality. More importantly, only an economist can differentiate between a foreign
loan and investment and their respective impacts on Pakistan's economy. So it is important to
clearly state that out of the $63 billion to be injected into the CPEC, about $48 billion will be in
the form of investment in commercial projects by Chinese companies in Pakistan, which will not
increase the latter's external debt liability, which means Pakistan's loan would be only about $15
billion.
Besides, Gwadar Port in Pakistan and its allied infrastructure would bring about a "sea change" in
the Arabian Sea. The CPEC will establish all-weather connectivity between Gwadar and Kashgar
in China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. And the surrounding areas and the ground are
being developed to ensure the CPEC brings prosperity to the region.
But the findings of an online survey by Pakistan-China Institute to "assess the perception and
awareness of respondents with regard to various impacts and challenges that Pakistan will face in
its association with the CPEC" reinforces "the supposition that people are not at par with the
reality of CPEC" to some extent.
Therefore, the Pakistani government needs to identify the shortcomings of its policies and take
remedial measures so as to present the true picture of the CPEC, because its opponents are using
all the media tools, especially social media, to paint the CPEC in a negative light. It is necessary
for Pakistan to establish a media team that can efficiently publicize what the CPEC really stands
for by:
* conducting evidence-based research on the CPEC;
* engaging all segments of the media and academia to publicize the importance of the CPEC at
the national level to help the people to understand that its trickle-down effects will raise the living
standards of the common people of Pakistan;
* highlighting the CPEC's role in the international arena to attract more investment to Pakistan;
* ensuring the press releases on CPEC activities are issued in time;
* creating and training a group of people to write articles for media outlets highlighting the
CPEC's benefits and refuting the defaming campaigns; and
* publishing weekly newsletters, and monthly, quarterly, bi-annual and annual
magazines/journals for stakeholders, academia, students, researchers and the business
community.
Besides, the Pakistani government must not forget that China invested in the CPEC at a time
when Pakistan faced severe energy shortage, which slowed its economic growth and increased
extremism and terrorism. The CPEC energy projects have almost ended the decade-long chronic
electricity shortfall within 32 months.
Many countries have achieved progress and prosperity after doing away with their geostrategic
policies and focusing on geo-economic realities. Thanks to China, Pakistan has now realized the
importance of geo-economic realities through the huge influx of CPEC-related foreign direct
investment, which will define and decide the destiny of generations of Pakistanis.
Therefore, it is our moral, social and national obligation to serve and secure the CPEC with all its
manifestations.