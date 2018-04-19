Economic activities improve: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that economic activities have increased due to sufficient reduction in load shedding and terrorism. Similarly, sufficient improvements have been witnessed in trade and investment sectors.

He stated this while talking to Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Federal Minister Kh. Saad Rafique, Minister of State for National Food Security and Research Saeed Ayaz Ali Sherazi and office bearers of PML-N Sindh who called on him here on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said that energy crisis has been overpowered to much extent. The time is not far when loadshedding would become a thing of the past. Due to sufficient decrease in loadshedding, economic activities have been boosted up in Karachi and other parts of the country. The duration of electricity supply to industrial sector has been increased and load shedding has been decreased to a large extent.

He said that law and order was a chronic problem in Karachi but due to the efforts and sacrifices of Pak Army and other law enforcement agencies, peace has been restored in Karachi. The credit goes to the PML-N government which has dedicatedly worked to overcome the menace of terrorism through national action plan. Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and we jointly have to run it.

We all have to collectively work hard for national development, he said. Different matters including reorganization of PML-N, phase-wise elections of office bearers and different organizational matters came under discussion and the participants presented different proposals. Different Senators including Rahila Magsi, Senator Dr. Asif Kirmani, Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Saleem Zia and others attended the meeting.