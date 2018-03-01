Ecommerce gateway to hold 5 major industrial exhibitions

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The top trade-fair organizer of Pakistan–Ecommerce Gateway is all set to organize 5 international mega-exhibitions, starting in Karachi from 13th March and concluding on 15th of March 2018. The multiple events will be held at the Karachi Expo Center. These 3 day events will include Auto & Transport Asia, Engineering Asia, Oil & Gas Asia and Power & Alternative Energy Asia.

These events will feature more than 1000 local and foreign exhibitors and is expected to be attended by more than 100,000 people, whereby all major players will get an opportunity to display and market their products and services. It will also give a platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign entrepreneurs to interact with various segments of Pakistani consumers.

These diversified events include: The 17th International Auto, Transport & Logistics Asia– the biggest platform for the presentation of the products from Automobile industry, Commercial Vehicle industry, Railway Industry, Next-Gen Battery Industry and Airlines Industry. The 17th International Engineering Show- a leading event featuring the advancements in technology and breakthrough inventions in the Engineering Sector.

The 17th International Oil & Gas Machinery and Technology Asia – is the largest platform in the continent for exhibiting high-end products and services of this sector. The International Mines, Mineral & Metal Expo Fair – is a vibrant platform for all international and national stakeholders to showcase the latest products and innovations of this highly lucrative industry.

Dr. Khurshid Nizam – President of Ecommerce Gateway Pvt. Ltd. stated that; “It is matter of pride for us to organize these 5 different International events here in Pakistan, during the month of March 2018.

These events will be the biggest interactive platforms for the relevant companies to expand their customer-outreach and customer engagement. Companies belonging to different industrial sectors of the country can take great advantage of the attentive and receptive target audience, to inspire and create new customers.”

These 3-day events will provide all stakeholders to explore fresh business opportunities in Pakistan. The liberal Investment policy adopted by the Government of Pakistan will attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) from International Businesses and entrepreneurs. Pakistan’s economy is gaining more momentum as the country is maintaining a steady growth. As the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Gross National Product (GNP) of the nation improve, it will further increase the confidence of the foreign stakeholders.

The enthusiastic participation of local and foreign companies in these exhibitions will further strengthen the trade-volume and brand-image of Pakistan. These spectacular events will contribute to economic growth and thus establish a pathway for a progressive Pakistan. With the increase in the market size and an increase in demand for quality products and better services in Pakistan, these events will create a positive impact on the wellbeing of the people.

These mega-events being organized by Ecommerce Gateway will also provided valuable opportunities to overseas exhibitors and investors to interact with local entrepreneurs for joint ventures, transfer of technologies and appointing agents, distributors and partners in Pakistan.