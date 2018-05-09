Ecolean partners with Pakistan’s leading milk brand Prema

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Ecolean has entered into an agreement with At-Tahur Ltd. purveyor of Pakistan’s leading milk brand Prema to provide an ultimate packaging solution for the brand’s premium fresh milk offering in the portion-sized segment, with Ecolean® Air 250ml. Ecolean has recently extended its packaging facilities with a huge investment in Pakistan and this recent agreement is in line with its commitment to provide innovative and convenient packaging solutions.

Kamran Khan, Regional Director, Ecolean Asia South & Middle East and Managing Director, Ecolean Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. said “After being present on the Pakistan packaging market successfully for several years, this is Ecolean’s first project within portion-sized packages for chilled distribution in the region. We are looking forward to following the Prema brand’s future growth and are proud to be a part of making high-quality milk more accessible”.

The convenience features of the Ecolean package, celebrated by consumers around the world, fit the Pakistan market especially well. Being easy to open and easy to pour from, the package is perfectly suited for milk products poured into coffee or tea. The microwave ability adds to the list of unique features for every occasion. Entering a new segment with the smaller 250ml size, Prema will be available to a larger consumer group, buying fresh milk for on-the-go and individual servings.

“PREMA’s mission is to provide fresh, pure and healthy dairy products where every drop of milk can be traced back to source, and being able to serve it in a lightweight package with minimal environmental impact adds to our special offer for Pakistan consumers going forward”, according to Prema, “We knew we wanted to team up with Ecolean when first discussing the brand expansion.